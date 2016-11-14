Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the 101st foundation day celebrations of the Karnataka Lingayat Education Society in Belagavi on Sunday.— photo: PTI

Warns against adopting unscrupulous means to convert black money into white

Attacking those critical of the demonetisation initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that those indulging in big scams were now standing in queues to exchange a meagre Rs. 4,000.

“Coal scam, 2G and 3G scams, which involved lakhs of crores of rupees, hogged newspaper headlines from 2012 to 2014. But post 8 p.m. on November 8 (when the demonetisation plan was announced), those indulging in scams have been standing before banks. This is what I have done,” Mr. Modi said, while addressing the 101st foundation day celebrations of the Karnataka Lingayat Education Society in Belagavi.

In an obvious reference to the allegations that the demonetisation plan had been leaked, he said if the government had leaked its decision, the corrupt would have managed to convert their black money.

“But look what happened the moment I made the announcement. The honest and common man had a sound sleep, while the dishonest with huge stocks of black money ran to buy sleeping pills, but there was none to give one,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister warned against adopting unscrupulous means to convert black money into white in banks, stating that all such attempts would be accounted with a 200 per cent penalty.

He said he started efforts to tackle the black money issue two years ago through various initiatives, including creating awareness among people to shift from cash transaction to cashless transaction using debit/credit card. It was in that direction that the government issued 20 crore RuPay Cards under the Jan Dhan scheme so that they could start familiarising with digital transactions.

“Corruption and dishonesty are widespread today. I started two years ago by giving small doses to treat this disease. The dose was a bit higher on November 8. I will not stop after December 31 as I have other plans to make India free from corruption. But, I will assure you that no innocent will be troubled and the corrupt will be punished,” he said.