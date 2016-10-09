Devotees of Ramachandrapura Mutt took out a 12 km padayatra from Hosanagar town to the mutt on Saturday. They were protesting against the alleged efforts of the State government to appoint an administrative officer to the mutt and take back custody of Mahabaleshwar temple in Gokarna from the mutt and transfer it to Department of Muzrai.

Many devotees from Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts took part. Commercial establishments in Hosanagar town remained closed till afternoon in support of the protest.

‘Vested interests’

Addressing a convention in the mutt, Sri Raghaveshwara Bharati Swami said that though transparency has been maintained in financial transactions related to the mutt and the temple, effort is being made to appoint an administrative officer and withdraw the mutt’s right to manage the temple.

“These developments have hurt the sentiments of the devotees. Those with vested interests have hatched a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the mutt,” he said.