B.S. Yeddyurappa, president of Bharatiya Janata Party State unit has stressed upon the need to devise micro-level strategies to bring the party back in power in Karnataka. He was speaking at a special meeting of the BJP district unit held at Daivajna Kalyana Mandir in the city on Saturday.

He said that, instead of organising massive political conventions, activists functioning at the grass roots should be directed to foster an intimate relationship with voters through regular door-to-door visits. Party leaders should also hold regular interaction sessions with college students, the business fraternity and the representatives of civil society organisations. Voters should be apprised of the achievements of BJP led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre and the failures of Congress government in the State during the interactive sessions, he said.

Better connection

Mr. Yeddyurappa said that such sessions would help party activists understand the people better. Functionaries of women, youth, farmers, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Backward Classes wings of BJP should also work actively in outreach activities launched by the parent body, he said.

Expressing concern over the deficiency in the rain in major parts of the State this year, he said that the State government should make necessary preparations to tackle the drinking water criss that will arise in the summer. He criticised the State government for the delay in payment of incentives to milk producers.

Addressing the gathering, Anant Kumar Hegde, Uttara Kannada MP said that Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, under which financial assistance will be provided to irrigate agricultural land, the Soil Health Card scheme launched by BJP led NDA government at the Centre will bring positive changes in the lives of the farmers. “Functionaries of the BJP should create awareness among farmers on these schemes and monitor their implementation,” he said.

Shobha Karandlaje, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, B.Y. Raghavendra, Shikaripur MLA, Ayanur Manjunath, the former MP, and president of party district unit Rudre Gowda were present.