united in prayer:Members of the Muslim community offering prayers at Idgah Maidan in Dharwad on the occasion of Bakrid on Tuesday; tight police security was provided in the vicinity of Idgah Maidan near Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi; Muslims offering mass prayers in Ballari.— photoS: special arrangement, kiran bakale

Unprecedented bandobast in Hubballi

Amid unprecedented security cover, put in place over the Cauvery violence and for the ninth day of the Ganesh idol immersion, thousands of Muslims offered mass prayers at the two Idgah Maidans in Hubballi and the one in Dharwad on Tuesday, on the occasion of Bakrid.

Although the Bakrid and Ganeshotsav celebrations have concluded peacefully in Hubballi-Dharwad in recent years, the police did not want to take any chance this time and had tightened security by deploying additional forces at strategic points and on the roads leading to the grounds. Police Commissioner Pandurang Rane, accompanied by his deputies, kept vigil over the landmark Idgah Maidan adjacent to Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi as thousands of Muslims offered prayers.

Jabbarkhan Honnalli, president of Anjuman-e-Islam, its office-bearers, former Minister A.M. Hindasageri, Congress leaders Anwar Mudhol, and Babajan Mudhol, and HDMC councillor Altaf Kittur were among those who offered prayer.

Non-Muslims participate

MLA Prasad Abbayya, Sadanand Danganavar, former president of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee, HDMC councillor Rajanna Koravi and many other non-Muslim leaders were present at the Idgah Maidans to greet the Muslim community.

As has been the practice in Hubballi, various Muslim leaders, including Mr. Honnalli and Mr. Hindasgeri visited the Moorusavir Mutt on the occasion and were greeted and blessed by the seer, Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami.

After the religious heads conducted namaz and delivered sermons, the Muslim brethren offered ‘zakat’ (donation) to mosque committees and the destitute waiting by the roadside.

Similarly, thousands took part in the mass prayers conducted at Gulaganjikoppa Idgah Maidan in Dharwad and at the Idgah Maidan in Old Hubballi off Karwar Road. Mass prayers were held at various places in Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada districts as well.

Meanwhile, Bakrid was observed by Muslims across Ballari district with religious fervour on Tuesday. Members of the community gathered in large numbers to offer mass prayers at Idgah Maidan. This was followed by a sermon by Ghulam Ghouse Mohammed Siddiqui, the moulvi.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration had banned sale of liquor throughout the district on the day.