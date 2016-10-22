Protesting against any kind of interference in the Muslim Personal Law (Islamic Sharia) a mammoth rally comprising mainly of Muslim women was taken out in Hubballi on Saturday.

In the protest, held under the aegis of Anjuman-E-Islam, thousands of Muslim women and men took part and urged the Union Government not to meddle with the Muslim Personal Law.

The protest march, which began from Nehru College Grounds at Ghantikeri, passed through the thoroughfares of the city including Lamington Road, Kittur Chennamma Circle before transforming into a demonstration at the Mini Vidhana Soudha.

The protesting women held the tricolour and placards with ‘Jai Hind,’ ‘Hindustan Zindabad’, ‘We are Proud to be Indians’ and other slogans written on, along with placards condemning the efforts to interfere in the Muslim Personal Law and stating that they were happy with the Islamic Shariya.

The women said that the were against any effort to bring in Uniform Civil Code.

Anjuman-E-Islam president Jabbarkhan Honnalli and office bearers of the Women’s Wing of the organisation led the protest march. Subsequently the office bearers submitted a memorandum to the Hubballi tahsildar.

In the wake of the huge protest, the vehicular movement in the central business district and around Kittur Chennamma Circle was thrown out of gear for over an hour. The traffic police personnel had a difficult time in streamlining the traffic as the vehicles were diverted through alternate routes.