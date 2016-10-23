A protest rally comprising Muslim women was taken out here on Saturday in protest against the alleged attempt to interfere in the Muslim personal law.

It was held under the aegis of the Anjuman-e-Islam. The participants urged the Union government not to meddle with the Muslim personal law.

The march began from Nehru College Grounds at Ghantikeri and passed through the thoroughfares of the city including Lamington Road and Kittur Chennamma Circle before culminating at the mini-Vidhana Soudha.

The protesters held the tricolour and placards with slogans such as ‘Jai Hind,’ ‘Hindustan Zindabad’, ‘We are proud to be Indians’, along with placards condemning the efforts to interfere in the Muslim personal law, saying that they were happy with the Islamic Shariat.

The women said that they were against any effort to bring in a Uniform Civil Code.

Anjuman-e-Islam president Jabbarkhan Honnalli and office-bearers of the women’s wing of the organisation led the protest march. They office-bearers submitted a memorandum to the Hubballi tahsildar.

In the wake of the protest, the vehicular movement in the central business district and around Kittur Chennamma Circle was thrown out of gear for over an hour. The traffic police personnel had a difficult time streamlining the traffic as vehicles were diverted through alternative routes.