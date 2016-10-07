festive tune:Members of the Karnataka Police Mass Band performing in front of the Amba Vilas Palace as part of the Dasara festivities in Mysuru on Thursday.— PHOTO: M.A. Sriram

The Karnataka Police Mass Band, an acclaimed and popular music band in Mysuru, entertained the audience in front of the illuminated Mysuru palace here on Thursday with its music.

About 500 special-uniform clad policemen perform.

The band dished out enjoyable music at the palace, evoking claps from the audience.

Because of its history, commitment and the music its plays, the band has won many admirers and many State guests, who visited the city on various occasions, had a special appreciation for this bunch of “musicians in khaki.”

Besides Dasara, the band performs at major government functions, palace functions, police events and during the visit of VIPs and VVIPs to Mysuru.