One of the highlights of the Dasara flower show at Kuppanna Park this year was the musical fountain.

It was a bonus for visitors as they wculd enjoy watching the fountain move to foot-tapping Kannada numbers. Some visitors have gone as far as to describe the fountain as “better than the one at Brindavan Gardens”.

There have been suggestions to make musical fountain a regular feature at the park, or at least during weekends. With Mysuru palace within walking distance from the park, visitors could watch the illuminated palace while enjoying the musical fountain in the evenings.

Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture, J.D. Dinesh Kumar, told The Hindu that the suggestion would be considered. “The lawn needs to be redone with a large number of people walking on them during the show. After this, we will take up the matter for consideration,” he said.