Sri Rang Pathak Ganesh Mandal that installs theme based Ganesh idols in Bidar, will base this year’s installation on music jugal bandi between snakes and rats.

The installation, being put up in the Raghavendra temple premises, will have three segments of five minutes each. The dances by two Snake Gods, a music performance and the appearance of Ganesh to bless the performers will have music and animal sounds playing in the background.

Mannequins of 11 snakes and seven rats will play on Harmonium, Mrudangam, Veena and other instruments. At the end, the five headed Shesh Nag, the judge of the competition, will speak. Lord Ganesh will appear and bless everyone.

Yogesh Kumar Pathak, creative director of the Mandal told presspersons that he was inspired to do that after he saw a snake being crushed under a lorry on a road, two years ago.

Artists Ramesh Nagavanshi, Rahul, Vinay and Aman have prepared the idols. Vijay Kumar Pathak has set up the lights. This is the 11th year, the Mandal has been setting up creative installations.