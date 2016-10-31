The city will host ‘All India Mushaira’ featuring poets from different States at the Anjuman-E-Islam hall adjacent to District Court on November 3 from 9 p.m. onwards.

Fourteen poets will be participating in the mushaira being organised by Karnataka Urdu Academy, said Jainulabddin G. Mujawar, member of the organising committee here on Monday.

KUA member Mohammad Ashfaque Siddiqui said the poets to participate in this poetic meet are Imran Partapgarhi of Pratapgarh, Ali Barah Bankavi of Barah Banki, Shabeena Adeeb of Kanpur, Asad Bastavi of Basti, Alam Nizami of Balrampur (all five) in Uttar Pradesh; Jamee Kalyanvi of Kalyan, Obaid Azam Azmi of Mumbai, Irfan Shahnoori of Ichalkaranji (all three) in Maharashtra; Shaista Yusuf of Bengaluru, Mazher Mohinoddin of Koppal, Suleman Khumar of Vijayapur, Hamid Akmal of Kalaburgi (all four) in Karnataka; Yaseen Rahi Trasgar and Mustaque Ali Gaohar of Belagavi.

He said Feroz N. Sait, MLA, will inaugurate the event and Mohammad Mohsin, secretary, Backward Classes, Minorities, Auqaf & Hajj, Government of Karnataka and Regional Commissioner In-charge N. Jayaram will be chief guests. KUA Chairman Azeezullah Baig will preside over the meet.

For further information, contact Mr. Siddiqui at 9448302252.