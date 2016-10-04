Murrum (red soil) carrying heavy tippers, mainly operating during night hours have not only become a nuisance for the residents of Sangolli Rayanna Nagar and Bhairidevarakoppa in Hubballi, but have also left the roads in a poor condition.

With the heavy movement of these tippers, the road connecting Bhairidevarakoppa and Gamanagatti has been riddled with potholes and the residents have now urged the authorities to initiate steps to repair the same. The residents have now complained to the Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad urging him to stop movement of the tippers in the residential locality, besides checking whether the transportation of murrum is permitted.

In a release issued here on behalf of Sangolli Rayanna Nagar Residents' Welfare Association, its president Air Commodore (Rtd) C.S. Havaldar and other office bearers have pointed out that some multi-axle tippers bearing ‘RNS’ name and bearing Tamil Nadu and Karnataka registration numbers had been carrying murrum for over a month from the Unkal Lake catchment area.

They said that the transportation of murrum during night had posed a serious health hazard to both children and elderly citizens. The noise due to the movement of heavy vehicles disturbed residents at night. Apart from damaging the road, the movement of the tippers also posed danger to two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. The complaint has been submitted to the police commissioner.

They have said that the pleas made to the drivers of the tippers to stop using the road had not yielded any results. Through the complaint, they have also urged the Police and also the officials of Mines and Geology Department to check from where such huge quantity of murrum was being excavated. Failure to take action would force them to take the path of agitation, they have threatened.