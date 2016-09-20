An undertrial, facing murder charge and released on bail three days ago, allegedly bludgeoned his mother and sister here late on Sunday night after the victims did not pay him money for drinking liquor.

Anand (40), who is facing trial for allegedly killing his friend in 2013, killed his mother Gangappa (65) and sister Bhimbai (45) with a boulder used for pounding masala in the kitchen.

According to reports, the victims reportedly gave Rs. 500 to Anand earlier in the day and he returned late in the night demanding more money for drinking liquor. When the victims expressed their inability to give any more, Anand reportedly bludgeoned them to death.

Anand spent the night with the two bodies and informed one of his relatives living in the neighbourhood about the incident in the morning.

When policemen arrived on the scene, they found to their utter shock Anand sitting outside the house in Waddar Galli in Brahmpur locality calmly without any remorse. Anand has been arrested and being questioned at a police station.