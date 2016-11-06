The workers of Hassan City Municipal Council have continued their protest against irregularities in paying salaries.

The deductions in salary meant for employee’s provident fund and employee’s state insurance have not been credited to the accounts concerned, and revised salary had not been implemented, they alleged.

The workers began their protest in front of the CMC’s office on November 2. On Saturday, they staged a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Medical expenses

Dharmesh, district president, Centre of India Trade Unions, told presspersons, “The ESI facility is meant for employees’ treatment in designated hospitals. However, the employees have been made to bear medical expenses as the CMC has not credited the deductions to the institution concerned in time. The employees are taking private loans to meet the expenses,” he alleged.

No leaves

The workers, who have been employed through an outsourcing agency, are made to work without a holiday for months together.

“The employees are not granted leave even when they fall sick. In some cities, the municipal workers are assured of breakfast. The Hassan City Municipal Council has not fulfilled the demand so far. Though the workers are employed through the outsourcing agency, the CMC is the main employer. The commissioner and president of the CMC have to respond to the problems,” said Syed Mujeeb, State general secretary of CITU.

CMC president H.S. Anil Kumar had not responded to the workers’ protest, Mr. Dharmesh alleged. “When he was in the Opposition, he did support the workers and assured them that he would fulfil their demands. He should remember his words,” Mr. Dharmesh added.