Colourful celebration:Women participating in a procession taken out as part of the Valmiki Jayanthi programme in Shivamogga on Saturday.— Photo: VAIDYA

Sharada Poorya Naik, MLA, Shivamogga Rural, has stressed upon the need to adopt a multi-pronged approach for the empowerment of the tribal communities. She was speaking after inaugurating a programme organised by district administration to observe Valmiki Jayanti in the city on Saturday.

It is necessary to strengthen the livelihood opportunities for tribal communities and provide them with access to education and health services. Though these communities have been residing in the vicinity of forests for many generations, efforts are being made to evict them from their land in the name of forest conservation.

The Forest Rights Act, 2006, was put into effect to recognise the rights the farmers from tribal communities enjoy over the land they are cultivating. The work of conferring title deeds for tribal farmers of the land they are cultivating under the Act should be completed in an expedited manner, she said.

Ms. Naik said that poet and social reformer Valmiki, who was born in a tribal community authored the Ramayana – the book that enjoys universal relevance and thereby has proved that knowledge is not a prerogative of elite sections of society. Valmiki articulated strong views against discriminatory practices in the name of gender and caste in a subtle manner in the Ramayana. The MLA called upon the members of the communities identified as Scheduled Tribes to accord priority to education.

Earlier, a portrait of Valmiki was taken out in a procession across the city. The procession was marked by performances from dollu kunitha and kolata art troupes.