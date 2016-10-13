Members of the Shia sect participating in a Muharram procession in Kalaburagi and Bidar (below) on Wednesday.— PHOTOs: Arun Kulkarni, Gopichand T.

Shia Muslims observed the 10th day of the Muharram on Wednesday with solemnity to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Muslims observed fast and performed other religious rituals on Monday and Tuesday and took the alams installed in different parts of Kalaburagi city in a procession to different dargahs as a ritual.

However, the procession by the Shias from the Allah Khane Zahira Irani Masjid in the city stole the limelight with youths in the procession performing self-flagellation with sharp instruments as part of the ritual called maatam. The procession, that began from the Masjid in Tarfail, culminated near the Gulbarga railway station.

Religious heads also delivered lectures on the relevance of observing the rituals and martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

Meanwhile in Bidar, members of the Irani community took out a procession through the main streets of the town. Several Hindu households attended prayers at Ashur Khanas and street corners where Moula Ali mannequins were placed.

Some believers also observed a fast to remember the martyrs of the battle of Karbala.