MUDA Commissioner Mahesh handing over documents to Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa in Mysuru on Wednesday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on Wednesday handed over civic amenity sites to the Mysuru City Corporation to enable it to provide public amenities.

MUDA Commissioner Mahesh handed over the documents pertaining to the land to the Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa.

It will be used to establish zonal offices of the MCC besides a solid waste treatment plant.

The plots handed over to the MCC are at Bogadi, Hebbal and J.P. Nagar where the zonal offices will be established while 5.18 acres of land at Nachanahalli has been earmarked to establish a solid waste treatment plant. The Mayor said it was for the first time in recent decades that the MUDA has handed over land to the corporation to create civic amenities and was a welcome development. The solid waste treatment plant is part of the present emphasis on maintaining the city hygiene and cleanliness, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep has instructed the MUDA to complete the development of residential layouts as per norms and hand it over to the MCC.

The MUDA has identified 72 layouts for transfer to the MCC and it will be taken up in a phase-wise manner. The MCC is expected to augment its revenue by way of additional income through property tax once the transfer is complete.

MCC Commissioner Jagadish said the corporation can expect to increase its revenue by Rs. 40 crore once the transfer process was completed.

“The transfer of 19 layouts will fetch an additional revenue of Rs.10 crore by way of property tax,” he added.

Commenting on the property tax for 2016-17, Mr. Jagadish said that the MCC has set a target of Rs. 200 crore as against Rs. 80 crore for last year.

A tax collection drive has been launched and the current year target includes the arrears pending of last year, he added.

Dasara shift

The Mayor said the MCC has drafted an additional 288 pourakarmikas to clean the city during Dasara.

They will be deployed in three shifts and will be on job 24x7, added the Mayor.