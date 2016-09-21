C.S. Puttaraju, MP, has said that he would tender his resignation in protest against the Supreme Court’s order. Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, the JD(S) leader said: “I will tender my resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker.” Judges should consider ground realities before giving orders/directions in sensational issues, he said. Sources said Mr. Puttaraju has already submitted his resignation to Mandya Deputy Commissioner S. Ziyaullah. Meanwhile, D.C. Thammanna, MLA of Maddur, A.B. Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda, Srirangapatna MLA, and N. Appaji Gowda, MLC, have also decided to resign, sources said.

Prohibitory order

The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders from Wednesday to Friday midnight across Mandya, Maddur, Malavalli, Pandavapura and Srirangapatna.