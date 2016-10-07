Following a court direction on mandatory presence in connection with a defamation case he filed against senior journalist Gouri Lankesh, Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi appeared before the Second JMFC (Judicial Magistrate First Class) Court here on Wednesday and underwent cross examination by the opponent’s lawyer.

Mr. Joshi had filed defamation cases (CC 1131/08) objecting to a report against BJP leaders published by Ms. Lankesh in her periodical on January 23, 2008. Ms. Lankesh too was present in the court hall as per the direction given by the court on October 1.

Representing Ms. Lankesh, advocate R.M. Javed cross-examined Mr. Joshi on the alleged defamatory report, his source of income, his election, whether there was any increase in his income, whether he knew the persons named in the report, whether the witnesses were related to him and how he reacted to the criticism against him in different media and related issues.

As the cross-examination required more time and the cross-examination of two other witnesses was pending, Judge Amar V.L., after taking the pleas of the complainant and the respondent, adjourned the case to October 14. The judge also told both the parties that the case had to be decided at the earliest. Advocate S.M. Laxmikant represented Mr. Joshi.

Coming out of the court hall, Mr. Joshi gave details of the case and clarified that there was no question of harassing any journalist.

Ms. Lankesh, who had a brief conversation with Mr. Joshi after coming out of the court hall, told presspersons that she just reminded the MP how various people who were organising programmes in the memory of P. Lankesh wanted to file cases against Mr. Joshi and how she had dissuaded them.

Ms. Lankesh said that she was following “patrika dharma” (media ethics). “Neither I nor Mr. Joshi are grandchildren of Satya Harishchandra. The court will decide who is telling the truth,” she said.

Ms. Lankesh said there were several senior journalists facing such cases in different parts of the State. And whenever they fail to attend hearing, warrants are issued against them and then they apply for anticipatory bail to avoid arrest.