Chamarajanagar MP R. Dhruvanarayan on Friday hit out at the Centre for delaying release of grants to the State for carrying out works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

He said development works have taken a beating in rural areas and labourers are migrating to neighbouring States in search of jobs. The MP said the Centre was supposed to have released Rs. 1,000 crore to the State under MNREGA by September, but till date, the funds have not been sent.

Mr. Dhruvanarayan said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August seeking early release of the amount, calculated on the basis of historical data as well as employment generation trends of the year. The Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.,H.K. Patil, too had written to Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Rural Development, seeking release of funds, but all in vain, the MP said.

Alleging that the Centre was meting out “step-motherly” treatment to the Congress-ruled State, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said Karnataka, which is reeling under a severe drought with more than 110 taluks declared “drought-hit”, is in desperate need of the funds.

He also claimed that no money has been released to the State under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, which provides good all-weather road connectivity to unconnected villages, since the NDA came to power at the Centre.

He added that lack of funds has also affected the MPs’ model village scheme. Mr. Dhruvanarayan has selected B. Matagere in H.D. Kote taluk, which is dominated by tribals, as his model village.

The MP also ridiculed the Centre for seeking a list of villages for the second phase of the programme when funds have not been released for the first.

District Congress president B.J. Vijaykumar, Congress spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh and other leaders were present.

110 taluks in the State have been declared drought-hit ... timely release of funds under MNREGA would have helped provide jobs to the workers in rural areas.

R. Dhruvanarayan,MP