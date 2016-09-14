K.S. Puttannaiah, MLA for Melkote, interacting with the residents of violence-hit areas in Pandavapura taluk on Tuesday; (right) C.S. Puttaraju, MP, visiting the areas.

C.S. Puttaraju, MP, and K.S. Puttannaiah, MLA for Melkote, visited the violence-hit areas in Pandavapura on Tuesday.

Several parts of Pandavapura had witnessed protests over the discharge of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu on Monday. Farmers and Kannada activists on Monday had burnt some vehicles of Tamil-speaking population besides pelting stones at the residence of retired Madras High Court Judge Justice Shivappa at Shivashaila and at some parts of Pandavapura taluk.

Following the incidents, Mr. Puttaraju, along with some of his supporters, visited the violence-hit areas and interacted with the Tamil-speaking people.

“We all should respect the non-Kannada-speaking people in the region,” the Janata Dal (Secular) leader said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Puttannaiah conducted an inspection with his followers and members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha.

Speaking to presspersons, he said that he will urge the State government to provide compensation to the victims. Mr. Puttannaiah said he was saddened that Tamil-speaking people were targeted by those who were protesting against the release of Cauvery waters.