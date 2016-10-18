B.N. Chandrappa, MP, launching the dredging works of the Sihineeru Honda at Burujanhatti in Chitradurga on Monday.

John Mines and Narayan Mines join hands with social workersand organisations for the work

B.N. Chandrappa, MP, on Monday launched the dredging works of the Sihineeru Honda at Burujanhatti.

He said that the work was being taken up after sustained efforts of the district administration and the city municipal council authorities and members, including CMC president Manjunath Goppe.

Companies such as John Mines and Narayan Mines, social workers Anwar Shivu, zilla panchayat former president Ravi Kumar, and organisations such as the Nirmithi Kendra, Veerashaiva Samaj and Aryavaishya Sangha, were involved in the work.

Though efforts were earlier made to dredge the tank, the work was not successful owing to unsystematic handling of the silt removed from the pond. The silt was put adjacent to the pond and it flowed into the pond when it rained. But this time, the CMC authorities were transporting the silt to nearby farmlands. They had also decided to repair the retaining wall of the pond.

The work would be on for 10 days.

Chitradurga Urban Development Authority chairman B.T. Jagadish, Deputy Commissioner Srirangaiah, and Superintendent of Police Arun Rangarajan were present.