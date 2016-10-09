C.S. Puttaraju, MP, Mandya, escaped unhurt when his official vehicle was hit by an Irrigation Department vehicle from behind, near Pandavapura of the district on Saturday.

He was following the Union government appointed high-level technical team, led by G.S. Jha, chairman, Central Water Commission (CWC), when the accident occurred, near K. Mallenahalli.

Mr. Puttaraju’s driver braked suddenly, leading to the collision, the police said.

The MP then travelled in another vehicle. Both the vehicles were damaged in the incident, the police added.