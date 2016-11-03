Officials taking away furniture from the tahsildar’s officein Hassan on Wednesday.— PHOTO: Prakash Hassan

A four-wheeler, chairs, tables, computer, and other items attached

Officials of a city court on Wednesday seized movable properties from the office of the Hassan tahsildar as per a court order on a petition by two businessmen whose shops were allegedly demolished by the Muzrai Department without notice in 2010.

The officials seized a four-wheeler, chairs, tables, computer, and other movable articles in the presence of tahsildar R.B. Shivashankarappa and other officials.

The Hassan district senior civil judge had ordered attachment of movable belongings of the office over a petition filed by shopkeepers Gopala Krishna and Ramachandra. T

hey had shops in a shopping complex belonging to the Muzrai Department near Devigere in Hassan.

The taluk administration, according to the petitioners, demolished the shops on the midnight of May 10, 2010 without giving any notice to the shopkeepers.

The two had taken the shops on lease from the department. Mr. Gopala Krishna claimed that his printing unit worth Rs. 15 lakh was lost, while Mr. Ramachandra said groceries worth Rs. 5 lakh were lost in the demolition drive. They had approached the court seeking compensation for the losses.

The court had ordered compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to Mr. Gopala Krishna and Rs. 3 lakh to Mr. Ramachandra, said A.V. Chinnaswamy, the advocate who represented the petitioners.

Mr. Shivashankarappa said the matter would come up for hearing again on November 5. “We will present our version in the court,” he said.

As the tables and chairs were seized, the staff had no furniture to attend to routine work on Wednesday.