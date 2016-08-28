A session on the subject was organised by CII-Young Indians, Mysuru chapter

To cater to the needs of emerging startups as well as students who wish to be entrepreneurs, a session on Startup India was organised by CII-Young Indians (Yi) Mysuru chapter in association with SJCE-STEP, here on Saturday.

Ramya Bopanna, chair, Yi Mysuru chapter signed a MoU with Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan (LK & S), a full service law firm based in Bengaluru, during the session on Friday evening. Ms. Bopanna said the MoU had been signed keeping in mind that the laws are increasing both in number and complexity and it requires professionals to respond to specific queries on start-up initiatives, agreements review or drafting, clarity on regulatory aspects, compliance requirements, tax issues, structuring of deals – corporate and tax perspectives and IPR questions and registration for startups and entrepreneurs in Mysuru region.

Neeraj Dubey, Jt. Partner, LK&S, said that the firm would facilitate and fulfil basic needs of startups, including structural, legal, commercial, regulatory and compliance-related issues, related to the management and development of a startup.

Dr. B.G. Sangameshwara, vice-chancellor, JSS Science and Technological University, gave a brief introduction about Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering - Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Park (STEP). He elaborated that over the course of its existence, STEP has brought up several methodologies to develop new entrepreneurs and support the existing ones.

Mr. Dubey and his team highlighted the action plan and objectives of the government with regard to building startups, simplification and handholding, funding support and incentives.

He spoke about forms of organisation, sole traders, partnership firms and limited companies. He also spoke about how people are now educating themselves on new ideas, intellectual property, DIN and DPIN, modes of funds, memorandum of association and articles of association. He also shed light on FEMA and overall functioning of an organisation.

Over 200 entrepreneurs, industry workers and students took part.