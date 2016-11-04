A gang of two men snatched Rs. 12 lakh in cash by diverting the attention of Pandurang Vajre, a retired KSRTC employee, here on Thursday.
Two youth on a motorcycle followed the victim when he came out of a bank near Ambedkar Circle carrying a bag full of money. They told him that some currency notes had fallen out of his bag. When he bent down to pick them up, they grabbed his bag and sped away.
The offenders must have thrown the notes to distract him, Prakash Nikam, Superintendent of Police, said.
