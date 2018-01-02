Karnataka

Most OPDs in private hospitals to remain shut on Tuesday

Most outpatient departments in private hospitals will remain shut on Tuesday in support of the call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which is opposing the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2017.

With talks between IMA members and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda having failed, IMA State president H.N. Ravindra said the association would observe January 2 as a black day. “All hospitals have been informed to shut their OPDs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in support of the IMA’s demand,” he said.

However, corporate hospitals such as Manipal Hospitals and Narayana Health will function as usual. “We have not got any official information about OPD closure. We will function as usual,” said Devi Prasad Shetty, chairman of Narayan Health. Sudarshan Ballal, chairman of Manipal Hospitals, also said there were no plans to close the OPD.

