The mosquito menace issue in some wards of the town dominated the discussion at the general body meeting of Mandya City Municipal Council (CMC) here on Friday.

Raising the issue, members of several wards said that the CMC authorities have failed to tackle the menace effectively. The mosquito menace has intensified across the town. Following the rise in mosquito density at some wards, the CMC should stop releasing the payment for mosquito repellent suppliers, they said.

A few councillors also demanded action against the concerned health inspectors for “not implementing appropriate measures” to control the menace. They urged the civic body to immediately hold repellent-spraying programmes and spray clogged stormwater drains in the wards.

Hariprasad, health inspector, said that norms have been followed while procuring and spraying mosquito repellents in the town.

The CMC was also urged to install welcome arches on major roads of the town.

H.C. Bore Gowda, president, vice-president Sujathamani, CMC Commissioner T.N. Narasimha Murthy and others were present at the meeting.