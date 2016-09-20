Morning walkers staging a protest in front of the Railway Golf Course in Hubballi on Monday.— Photo: Kiran Bakale

A number of morning walkers organised a snap protest in front of the entrance of the Railway Golf Course on Monday after they were denied entry into the premises by security personnel.

The decision of the Rail Golf Club, maintained by the railway officials to close the doors to the morning walkers, was reportedly taken after an incident of alleged manhandling of a railway officer by two morning walkers said to be advocates.

The walkers, majority of who are senior citizens, came to the golf course as per usual, only to be met with closed gates.

On an average, over 150 persons take a morning stroll along the periphery of the golf course everyday.

On being informed about the protest, Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi and MLC Pradeep Shettar rushed to the spot and listened to the grievances of the public and also of the family members of railway officials who reside in the officers’ quarters adjacent to the golf course. While the morning walkers sought entry, the railway officials and their family members raised the issue of security concerns.

Time sought

Later in the afternoon, Mr. Joshi, Mr. Shettar and others held an informal meeting with the officials at the MP’s office. The officials aired their grievances and sought more time to decide on the issue of allowing the public.

“We suggested that they issue identity cards to the morning walkers and allow only those with ID cards inside. We also suggested that they install surveillance cameras at the golf course. The officials have sought time to arrive at at decision,” Mr. Shettar told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, sources in the Railways revealed that the officials and their family members were reluctant to allow the public into the course, citing security concerns.

They said a meeting of family members with the elected representatives was being held on the issue.