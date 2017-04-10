Morning, evening preferred times to vote

Voters in many villages preferred to exercise their franchise either in the morning or after 4 p.m.

Long queues could be seen at many polling stations in Badanavalu and Golur villages in Nanjangud constituency and Beguru and Gundlupet town in Gundlupet constituency soon after electioneering began at 7 a.m.

Many in Badanavalu and Goluru said they wanted to vote before 11 a.m. to escape the heat. Sources told The Hindu that they had witnessed more voters after 4 p.m in many villages in Nanjangud.

Polling that was around 40% at noon in many villages had crossed 68% by 4.30 p.m. They said that some villages that recorded less than 30% at noon had registered more than 65% by 4.45 p.m.