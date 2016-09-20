The Mysuru district police has doubled the number of videographers deployed to cover protests relating to the Cauvery dispute.

Superintendent of Police Ravi D. Channanavar told The Hindu on Monday that the number of videographers deployed to capture the videos of protests at sensitive places in the district has been increased from 30 to 60. “They will be deployed to videograph all protests including processions, road blockades, gherao and public gathering,” he said.

The police will register a criminal case if there is violence, and initiate stringent action against troublemakers.

“The protesters will be allowed to protest peacefully. But, if they take law into their hands by blocking a road or resorting to arson, we will not allow it,” he said.