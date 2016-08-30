Train No.16348 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express, scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 2.20 p.m. on Tuesday is rescheduled to leave only at 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Train No. 22637 Chennai Central-Mangaluru West Coast Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday, is rescheduled to leave at 1.45 p.m. the same day.

Train No. 12620 Mangaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal Matsyagandha Express, scheduled to leave Mangaluru at 12.50 p.m. on Tuesday, is rescheduled to leave only at 7 p.m. the same day, a communique said here.