Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa on Monday said that the last date for submission of applications for regularisation of houses constructed on revenue land in urban areas will be extended to sometime in the end of September.

Mr. Thimmappa told reporters that the government would pass an order on this soon. Earlier, August 28 was fixed as the last date for submission of applications.

The government has announced it will regularise houses constructed on revenue land measuring 50x70 feet in rural areas under Section 94 C of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964 as well as those constructed on 20x30 feet sites in urban areas under Section 94CC. The ceiling of 20x30 feet will apply for the villages located within a radius of 10 km of city corporations, 5 km of city municipal councils, and 3 km of town panchayats.

There has been a demand from residents of such villages to extend the site measurements to 50x70 feet. The government will take a call on this after consulting with experts, the Minister said.