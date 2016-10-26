The district administration is planning to set up over 16 fodder banks across the district besides constructing concrete tanks to provide water to livestock.

Shivashankar, Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat, told The Hindu that the existing quantity of fodder may only last for a few more weeks. He said he had been touring all the seven drought-hit taluks, along with the Deputy Commissioner and other officials, to take stock of the situation.

A number of of concrete tanks have already been built and filled with water for the animals, Mr. Shivashankar said. The CEO also hinted at the setting up of goshalas if he received reports of farmers resorting to distress sale of cattle for want of fodder and water.