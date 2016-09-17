Despite enforcement of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the objectives of the Act had not been fully achieved in the country and therefore, more efforts needed to address this ongoing social menace, said Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Judge, Karnataka High Court.

Delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of a one-day ‘Legal Awareness Workshop on The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985’ organised for the benefit of budding doctors at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) here on Saturday, he wanted every youth of the country to understand that drug abuse and engaging in illicit drug trafficking was a social menace. Illicit drug trafficking had grown into a major business promoted by anti-social elements, forcing the government to enact a special and a strong Act not only to control illicit drug trafficking and drug abuse, but also to safeguard its victims. The enactment of the Act was preceded by thorough deliberations at national and international levels.

Explaining the salient features of the Act, he said every doctor had a great social responsibility to liberate drug addicts from addiction. A drug addict was not only a menace to his or her family but also to the entire society.

He said though narcotic drugs could not be fully banned because some of them were also used in treatment of various ailments, the stress was on banning consumption of illicit drugs which were used for other than medicinal purposes. The Act was so strong that a convict could be inflicted death penalty and sentences pronounced under the provisions of the Act could neither be suspended nor commuted even by the government, unlike in respect of the CrPC and IPC.

The workshop was organised jointly by the Alliance Clubs International, District Legal Service Authority, BIMS, District Health & Family Welfare Department and the Office of the IGP, Northern Range, Belagavi. IGP K. Ramachandra Rao, the chief guest, spoke on various provisions of the Act and advised the youth to keep off from drug abuse and join hands with the police department in checking the menace. Alliance Clubs International Dist.131 Governor Dinker Shetty and members of Karantaka State Bar Council and Belagavi Bar Association were present.

Faux pas

The organisers had made a mistake in both their invitation card and the banner displayed at the rear wall of the stage where the guests were seated. The mistake, as pointed out by Mr.Phaneendra, was that the Act on the banner was wrongly printed as ‘Legal Awareness Workshop on Consumption of Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985’. Having pointed out the faux pas, the senior Judge’s said in a lighter vein, “There is no problem in consumption of the Act but not consumption of the substance.”