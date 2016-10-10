The Ministry of External Affairs is considering opening of a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Belagavi and the city has been included in the list of prospective PSKs across the country.

This was communicated to the Belagavi City Corporation Mayor Sarita Viraj Patil and president of Council of Past Presidents of Belagavi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Satish Tendulkar through a letter by Joint Secretary (PSP) & Chief Passport Officer at the MoEA (New Delhi) Arun Chatterji recently.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has advised the Regional Passport Office in Bengaluru to organise passport seva camps in the city.

Mr. Tendulkar said, a PSK was functional in the city till 2006 and it was later shifted to Hubballi causing inconvenience to the residents of Belagavi, particularly in completing the police verification process. As of now, more than 2,800 applications from Belagavi alone are pending before the PSK at Hubballi.