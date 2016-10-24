The Communist Party of India took exception to the remark of Prime Minister Narendra Modi equating the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army to the attacks carried out by the Mossad and Israeli Army against Palestine.

CPI national secretary D. Raja said the statement was poor in taste and totally against the known stand of the India on the Israel-Palestine issue. He deplored the BJP for the way in which the strikes were being politicised ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. He also criticised Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar for giving credit to “RSS teachings” for the army’s surgical strikes.

He also took exception to the recent tweet of Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijju about the surgical strike by the Indian Army during the visit of the Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi against insurgents in Myanmar few months back. He said it was in bad taste and undiplomatic.