It was a momentous occasion for the hockey team of the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) when it lifted the prestigious Aga Khan Hockey Cup after a long gap of 54 years.

The team, which won the finals in senior category of the 113th edition of the national level the tournament, one of the oldest in the country organised by the Maharashtra Hockey Association, was accorded a grand reception on its return by the MLIRC officers and personnel in Belagavi city on Tuesday. The event took place in Pune from Sept.16 to 25.

According to MLIRC press release, in the finals of the 10-day championship played at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Pimpri, on Sunday the MLIRC team beat K.D. Singh Babu Society, Lucknow by 2-1. Lance Naik Krishnath Patil of the winning team was awarded the 'Best Player' of the tournament.