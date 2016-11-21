In an effort to increase the attendance of MLAs during the winter session of the legislature that will begin on Monday, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly K.B. Koliwad has decided to make it mandatory for them to sign twice – once in the morning and once in the afternoon – unlike earlier when they had to sign only once a day. Announcing this here on Sunday, the Speaker said there were no plans to reprimand the MLAs if they did not sign twice, as of now.

The aim is to increase the attendance of legislators, says Speaker Koliwad