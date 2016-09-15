As many as four JD(S) MLAs on Wednesday criticised the Union government and BJP MPs from the State for not attempting to solve the ongoing Cauvery water sharing crisis. N. Cheluvarayaswamy, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, H.C. Balakrishna and A.B. Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda extended their support to the farmers by participating in the ‘continuous protests’ near the Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue off the Bangalore-Mysore Highway here. They addressed the agitators and later spoke to presspersons.

They expressed their anger at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP MPs from the State for their silence over the ‘burning issues’ of Karnataka such as Mahadayi, Kalasa-Banduri and Cauvery.

While Mr. Balakrishna urged all MPs to tender their resignations, Mr. Zameer Ahmed said he is ready to die for Cauvery.

The Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, had written eight letters to Mr. Modi seeking appointment to discuss the issue. “The Prime Minister has not yet replied and the BJP leaders are not pursuing the matter,” he said.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, MLA for Nagamangala constituency, said he was saddened by the injustice being meted out to the State by the Supreme Court.

The JD (S) leaders, later, met the Mandya Zilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti (MZRHS) president G. Made Gowda at his residence and assured of extending their support to the Cauvery issue.