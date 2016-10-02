Fight for justice:K.S. Puttannaiah, MLA, and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leaders speaking to presspersons about the Cauvery water sharing dispute, in Mandya on Saturday.

K.S. Puttannaiah, Melkote MLA, on Saturday expressed his displeasure over what he referred to as ‘the unnecessary enthusiasm’ of Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi to set up the Cauvery Water Management Board (CWMB) by October 4. He also criticised Fali S. Nariman, senior advocate formerly appearing for Karnataka in the Cauvery issue in the Supreme Court, for failing to effectively argue to protect the interests of the farmers in the State.

Mr. Puttannaiah held that the formation of the CWMB was nothing but the sounding of a death knell for farmers in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka. When the apex court suggested the formation of board, Mr. Rohatgi readily agreed to constitute it. He took the decision unilaterally, without consulting both States, Mr. Puttannaiah said.

According to the MLA, who is also a senior Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leader, the bench, comprising of Justices Dipak Misra and Uday U. Lalit, had passed an order to set up the board beyond its limit even when a petition questioning the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal is coming up for hearing on October 18.

The matter is pending before the three-judge bench and the two-judge bench passed an order that is unjust, he said.

Mr. Puttannaiah suggested that the Mandya Zilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti (MZRHS) set up a legal cell to monitor Cauvery-related developments and also help the legal team that has been appearing for Karnataka in the courts.