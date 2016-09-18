Tipparaju Hawaldar, BJP MLA representing Raichur Rural constituency, has announced that he will launch an indefinite hunger strike outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner from October 2 demanding 24x7 uninterrupted power supply to Raichur taluk.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that Raichur taluk had provided valuable land for the establishment of the Raichur Thermal Power Station and the Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) and demanding uninterrupted power for the taluk was its right.

“When the government did not respond to my six letters to Chief Minister on the demand, we had to lay siege to the RTPS on July 8 forcing the government to negotiate with us. As the Deputy Commissioner informed us that the government had accepted the demand and provide 24x 7 power to Raichur taluk from September 1, we withdrew the strike. Even, Raichur in-charge Minister reiterated the same on Independence Day. Since their promise turned out to be a hoax, I am launching indefinite hunger strike,” he said.

Mr. Hawaldar said that power infrastructure with 13 sub-stations of various capacities efficiently functioning was already in place and enough to provide uninterrupted power to entire taluk except Yeragera and Yapaladinni.

“I have discussed the matter with Additional Chief Secretary and he said that providing uninterrupted power to the taluk was not a difficult task as infrastructure was already in place. But, he needed clearance from either Energy Minister or Chief Minister,” he said.

When asked about the case against him for allegedly assaulting a public servant, Mr. Hawaldar denied the allegation by stating that the complaint was false.

Justification

“I went to Chandrabanda area after people companied that Gescom officials were unjustifiably disconnecting power connections and enquired the officials. Enraged people assaulted the officials and I tried to pacify them. Following a false complaint, police booked a case against me also as I was present when the incident took place,” he said.

When asked about the notice issued by the police, he said that he had not received any. “I will approach privilege committee against the case,” he said.