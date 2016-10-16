Remembering Valmiki:A procession being taken out to mark Valmiki Jayanthotsava in Hassan on Saturday. District in-charge Minister A. Manju, H.S. Prakash, MLA, and others took part in the procession.— Photo: Prakash Hassan

H.S. Prakash, MLA, here on Saturday said that Valmiki, despite coming from a poor social background, created a wonderful work like Ramayana.

“We do not know whether Ramayana really happened in the past or not. However, one thing is certain – Ramayana is the work of Valmiki, who comes from a lower caste,” Mr. Prakash said. He was speaking at the Valmiki Jayanti programme organised by the Hassan district administration.

The MLA said that even today there were many talented folk artistes from poor social and economic backgrounds in rural areas. Such talents hardly get support from the government.

Ignored talents

‘“The officers of Kannada and Culture Department support only a few people who keep visiting their offices. A number of talented people in rural areas are ignored. I urge the government to identify rural talents and encourage them,” he said.

Chandrakanth Padesura, a scholar, delivered a talk on Valmiki and the Ramayana.

Earlier in the day, a procession was taken out in the city.

Minister in-charge of Hassan district A. Manju, Hassan Zilla Panchayat president Shwetha Devaraj, vice-president Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner V. Chaitra and other officers participated in the procession.