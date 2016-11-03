K.S. Puttannaiah, MLA, and other Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leaders demanding stringent action against those indulging in alleged illegal granite mining in Pandavapura taluk, in Mandya on Wednesday.

K.S. Puttannaiah, Sarvodaya Karnataka Party MLA, on Wednesday urged the State government to initiate immediate and stringent action against the alleged illegal granite mining activities happening unabated in Pandavapura taluk of the district.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Puttannaiah, who is also a senior Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader, alleged that the people engaged in illegal stone mining in the vicinity of Honaganahalli and Chinakurali have been evading royalty to the government causing a huge loss to the State exchequer.

He also urged the State government to implement a “farmer friendly” sand policy to sort out sand-related problems in Karnataka. The State government should immediately release water to canals to save the standing crops, he said.

The government should also release Rs. 2,000 crore as compensation for crop loss, he said, adding that the government should take steps to complete the revival of the State-owned Mysore Sugar Company Ltd. (Mysugar Mill). The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha will form an alliance with former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Prashant Bhushan’s new party — Swaraj India — during the 2018 Assembly elections in the State, he said.

