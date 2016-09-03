Public transport hit partially; parents inconvenienced as schools declare holiday late

The nationwide strike call given by trade unions on Friday evoked a mixed response in Hassan. While business establishments were closed for the day, public transport and schools were partially hit. Autorickshaws stayed off the road till the evening, but KSRTC buses plied as usual.

Around 8 a.m., a few workers of the Left parties and members of the Hassan unit of Centre of Indian Trade Unions took out a bike rally and got shopkeepers and schools to close for the day. All the business establishments in the heart of the city were closed.

The district administration, in a meeting convened by zilla panchayat CEO R. Venkatesh Kumar on Thursday, had decided against declaring a holiday for schools and colleges on Friday. However, many schools declared it a holiday after the students had come in the morning. As a result, the parents had to make arrangements to pick them up.

Prakash, who works for a private firm, had to take a break from work to pick up his daughters from school around 11 a.m. as the school declared a holiday only after protesters visited the campus and insisted on closure. “The school authorities should have taken the decision well in advance. They caused the parents a lot of inconvenience as we had to rush to take the children back home in the middle of the day,” he told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, protesters took out a march from Hemavati Statue Circle to N.R. Circle, where they formed a human chain. Hundreds of anganwadi workers, midday meal workers and members of various labour unions participated. They raised slogans against the Union government and termed its policies “anti-labour”.

Dharmesh, district president of CITU, M.C. Dhongre of CPI(M), H.R. Naveen Kumar of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, H. Pushpa of the Midday Meal Workers’ Association, and others led the march.

The midday meal workers, who had extended support for the nationwide strike, did not let schoolchildren suffer without food for the day. The workers, before joining the protest march organised by labour unions, visited the schools and cooked food for the children.

Balagurumurthy, headmaster of the Government Higher Primary School at Haralahalli near Hassan, said the the teaching staff served the food cooked by the workers. Similar arrangements were made in many schools in Hassan city.

The midday meal workers are opposing the idea of setting up centralised kitchens for the scheme. They have sworn to continue their protest on the issue.