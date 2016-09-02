Various organisations took out a rally in Mysuru on Friday in support of demands of the all-India strike called by central trade unions. Photo: M.A.Sriram

The nation-wide bandh call given by central trade unions elicited a mixed response in Mysuru on Friday.

Though shops and commercial establishments in the central business district remained closed, it was business as usual in most other parts of the city. However, schools and colleges remained closed.

Members of various trade unions took out a rally in the city demanding the Union Government to increase the minimum wages and extend social security cover to workers in the unorganised sector.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) H.T. Shekar said the bandh remained peaceful with no untoward incident reported from any part of the city.

Though banks too remained closed, KSRTC officials said buses plied as usual, but very few passengers travelled by buses on Friday. “We ran all our schedules as usual, but there were very few passengers,” said a KSRTC official.

Autorickshaws too plied as usual and there was no disruption in taxi service in Mysuru.