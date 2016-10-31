Mixed bag:Growers in Vijayapura district are not very happy with the minimum support price for onion announced by the government.— Photo: Rajendra Singh Hajeri

For the past four months, Mohammed Yunis Hamid of Utnal village has been anxiously waiting for the price of onion to stabilise as he has around 20 tonnes of the vegetable to be sold.

With the market price falling, growers like him were left with only two choices: either let the crop rot in the farm or sell it at dirt cheap prices which will not fetch them even the transportation cost, leave alone a profit.

In such a situation, the government announcement to buy onion at Rs. 6.24 per kg has received mixed response from growers.

While people like Mr. Hamid call it a relief, others feel it is mere eyewash.

“No doubt the minimum support price is very low. But look at the present market condition where growers are earning nothing. In fact, some are simply dumping onion on fields. In such as a situation, if the growers could at least recover the cost of cultivation, it should be welcomed,” Mr. Hamid said. He had spent nearly Rs. 1 lakh on cultivation on nearly four acres.

The other growers demanded that the government give another Rs. 10 a kg to help them tide over the situation.

Vijayapura is the third largest onion-growing district in the State with the average annual production of 2.5 lakh tonnes and onion is cultivated on over 12,000 hectares.

Meanwhile, the district administration has started setting up onion procurement centres in the district by asking the agricultural produce marketing committee yard secretaries to make arrangements. “Though the government is yet to release funds, we will start the preliminary work. We hope to start procurement centres from November 2,” officials said.