A construction labourer Basavaraj Guttedar suffers 15 per cent burns accidentally after setting on fire tyres in the Super Market area

The nationwide bandh called by the central trade unions demanding higher minimum wages, social security for the unorganised sector and creation of more job opportunities received mixed response in Kalaburagi district.

Although life remained affected partially due to withdrawal of both mofussil and city bus services by the State road transport corporation and closure of vegetable, flower and fruit markets and shops downing their shutters in commercial areas, the bandh had no impact on other modes of transport, including autorickshaws and cycle rickshaws in the city.

Almost all schools and colleges functioned normally though with thin attendance of students due to the absence of bus services. Most banks also did not function in the city due to the staff joining the strike.

In a strike-related incident, a construction labourer Basavaraj Guttedar, affiliated to the Construction Labourers Union of the CITU, suffered 15 per cent burns accidentally after setting on fire tyres in support of the bandh call near the Super Market area.

Senior trade union leaders, including Maruti Manpade, president of the Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha, who was present at the spot, saved the situation for Basavaraj Guttedar by putting out the fire and shifting him to the Government General Hospital immediately. The condition of Basavaraj Guttedar, who suffered burns in the face, hands and a few spots on the body, was stated to be out of danger.

There were no reports of any untoward incident in the district and the dawn-to-dusk bandh passed off peacefully. There were also no reports of intimidation or forcible closure of shops by supporters of the bandh. The police had made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident during the bandh.

Reports reaching the district headquarters said that the response to the bandh call in the taluk headquarters and major towns in the district was lukewarm.

Workers affiliated to different trade unions took out a procession in support of the bandh in Kalaburagi city raising slogans against the Union government for what they said its insensitivity to the genuine demands raised by the workers, particularly those in the unorganised sector.