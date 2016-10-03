Mission-20 members launching a programme to feed patients and care givers at thedistrict hospital in Bidar on Gandhi Jayanti in Bidar on Sunday.— PHOTO: GOPICHAND T.

Gandhi Jayanti was special for the members of Mission-20, as they launched a weekly free food programme for patients and care givers at the district hospital on the birth anniversary of the Mahatma here on Sunday.

They set up a temporary stall inside the hospital premises and distributed Aloo Bhat and Sambar to around 150 people who had queued up.

Medical Superintendent Shivakumar Shetkar inaugurated the distribution. The around 25 kilograms of food brought by the volunteers was exhausted within an hour. The NGO members had also brought along paper plates and water sachets. Volunteers stayed back to pick up the plates and sachets and carried them outside the premises to drop them in a dustbin.

Sami Ahmed, founder, said that food distribution will be a weekly event at first. “We will do that at 1 p.m. every Sunday here. We plan to make it a daily event, after some time,” he said. Rice and other items were donated by well wishers and the food was cooked free in a friend’s hotel.

Mr. Ahmed was inspired by the daily free food programme conducted by Azhar Maqsusi of Hyderabad. “We went to meet him. He cautioned us against dropping the programme midway. But promised to help us in every way,” said Mr. Ahmed.

Mr. Ahmed, a post-graduate in humanities, was working with TV channels in New Delhi before he was summoned to his native village of Mannaekhalli near Bidar to help his ailing brother. He settled down in the village and began teaching in a school in Bidar.

He wanted to set up an NGO and serve the poor. “I found that a lot of people had similar ideas. We got together and decided to help the poor,” he said. He named his NGO Mission-20 as he only sought a donation of Rs. 20 from each one of the members.

A few people began donating regularly and the group started activities such as tree plantations, blood donation, and helping illiterate people file applications for government welfare schemes. Now, the group has around 350 contributors and an active team of 20 volunteers. Donors are all students, some as young as 10, said Mr. Ahmed.