The visit of State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa to the city to on Sunday to inspect the preparations ahead of the party’s two-day executive committee meeting scheduled to be held here from Monday, began on an embarrassing note.

The leader was so upset that he proceeded to Godachi in Ramdurg taluk to participate in a private function without inspecting the venue of the meeting.

Accompanied by Shobha Karandalaje, MP and senior party leaders from the district, Mr. Yeddyurappa went straight from the airport to the Rani Channamma Circle to pay tribute to Rani Channamma. However, as the ladder at the statue was missing, Mr. Yeddyurappa offered a formal namaskara from the ground and got into his car and proceeded towards the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Garden to pay his respects to B.R. Ambedkar. However, he returned after seeing a few workers rushing to Rani Channamma statue with a ladder.