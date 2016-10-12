Two unknown persons threw chilli powder at a woman and snatched her gold chain worth over Rs.1 lakh at Hosakoplu Extension on the outskirts of Hassan city on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around8.30 a.m. when Thriveni (30) was alone at home. Two persons, who knocked the doors of the house, enquired about her husband, who had gone out. Even as she was responding, they chilli powder at her face and snatched the chain weighing about 35 gm.

Thriveni said that the miscreants were seen around the place a couple of times over the last two days. Following the incident, Hassan Extension Police reached the place and took her statement.